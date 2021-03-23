Albemarle Co. receives broadband grant for the fifth consecutive year

“This grant - $2.76 million from the state in conjunction with $640,000 of Albemarle County money to the Albemarle Broadband Authority, and a little over $900,000 from CenturyLink - will bring broadband to 1,700 properties in the county,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Donna Price said. “Not only are we talking about residential properties, but almost 450 businesses that work from home. This is a great opportunity for us to expand broadband in the county.”