Albemarle Co. receives broadband grant for the fifth consecutive year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of Albemarle County will be getting affordable and high-quality internet thanks to a recent grant from the commonwealth.
The county and CenturyLink have been awarded a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant to help enhance and expand access to broadband.
“This grant - $2.76 million from the state in conjunction with $640,000 of Albemarle County money to the Albemarle Broadband Authority, and a little over $900,000 from CenturyLink - will bring broadband to 1,700 properties in the county,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Donna Price said. “Not only are we talking about residential properties, but almost 450 businesses that work from home. This is a great opportunity for us to expand broadband in the county.”
This is the fifth consecutive year the county received a grant of its kind.
“As we know, broadband today is as important as electricity and running water, so it’s just a great opportunity to make our lives, both in terms of our personal lives but also businesses operate, better,” Price said.
Construction will begin in April with service activations expected to begin next summer.
