What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will be responsible for another stellar day across the region. Wall to wall sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s today. Meanwhile, a storm system to our west will gradually move east. Clouds will thicken Tuesday with seasonal conditions. A few showers are possible for the mid and late week. Later this week temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great ! High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: A few showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...LOw: upper 50s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
