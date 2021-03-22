Wall to wall sunshine

Turning warmer and wetter

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | March 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered a handful of exceptional days across the region. Mostly sunny skies and slightly above normal conditions have been the rule. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east, even warmer temperatures can be expected later this week. We are tracking a cold front to our west, that will increase cloud cover Tuesday, and bring spring showers Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Wall to wall sunshine, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: A few showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Scattered t-storm, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

