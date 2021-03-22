CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered a handful of exceptional days across the region. Mostly sunny skies and slightly above normal conditions have been the rule. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east, even warmer temperatures can be expected later this week. We are tracking a cold front to our west, that will increase cloud cover Tuesday, and bring spring showers Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Wall to wall sunshine, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Thursday: A few showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Scattered t-storm, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.