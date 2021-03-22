UVA launches “Hoos Internship Accelerator” program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many students like the ones at the University of Virginia were unable to have a summer job or internship last year due to the pandemic.
Sharon Bryant, a fourth year student, said even though she was lucky enough to have her internship go remote, some of her friends were not as lucky.
“It was really tragic, it like doors were closing because of COVID-19, which is understandable, but is kind of disappointing to see,” Bryant said.
Everette Fortner of the university’s career center said the pandemic hurt students, especially those in the class of 2022, applying to internships. Many of those students, he explained, are still wary about applying this summer.
“As you know, because of the pandemic, we’ve had students, particularly if you think of the class of 2022, who didn’t have an opportunity for an internship last year and now faces the prospects of another summer with no internship,” Fortner said. “We have plenty of data that shows that an internship experience is critical to their success in their fourth year job search.”
According to GlassDoor, the number of summer internships hiring in May of last year was cut almost in half. With uncertainty still high for this year, the university is working to make sure it doesn’t happen again, by launching the Hoos Internship Accelerator.
“The Hoos Internship Accelerator program is an outreach program to UVA alumni and parents and related employers to get them to post internships for students,” Fortner explained.
The program will offer up to 500 summer internships, as well as thousands of dollars in stipend money for unpaid positions. Students that demonstrate financial need will receive an additional stipend.
“If you accept a four-week internship, your stipend will be one thousand dollars but if you’re a student of financial need, it’ll be t$2,000. For an eight-week internship, your stipend would be two thousand dollars, but if you’re a student of financial need, it’ll be $4,000.”
Roughly 80% of the internships offered will be virtual to help limit travel barriers for students. Fortner said it’s just one way to help students get the critical experience they need, and stand out in a competitive way.
“Employers look for students who have already had experience doing the kind of work that they’re going to be required to do, and an internship is a way to prove that. If students go two years, those two critical years between third and fourth year, without an internship, it’ll make that fourth year job search that much tougher,” he said.
Hiring managers that want to participate in the program have until April 1 to send in their information and post a position. Students have until April 18 to apply for available opportunities through Handshake.
