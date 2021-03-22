Tracking First Spring Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold overnight as clouds increase and the dew points rise. An more easterly wind flow from the Atlantic will back in clouds and even a spotty shower and drizzle around later on Tuesday.
Rain showers are most likely Tuesday evening into the start of Wednesday.
Trending drier Wednesday afternoon through most of Thursday. Becoming milder Thursday and Friday.
Tracking a weakening storm system for the Thursday night and Friday time frame. It’ll bring a passing shower.
Watching a another storm system ahead for he last weekend of March. Saturday still look nice and dry with above average temperatures. Sunday features rain showers. The overall severe weather risk is minimal for our region with these weather makers. Keep checking back for updates.
Monday night: A clear evening will give way to increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 40s by morning.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a spotty shower, sprinkles and drizzle around. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday night: Rain showers more likely. Lows near 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 70s. Passing shower chance Thursday night into Friday. Lows milder near 60.
Friday: Scattered shower chance. Highs in the upper 70s and breezy. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Rain showers arrive. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.