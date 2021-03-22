SBDC helping provide websites to small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center has funding for 12 city of Charlottesville and 12 Albemarle County businesses to have a website made for their business.
The SBDC says this type of website work could be valued at $1,500 to $5,000 with private firms.
“It’ll be up to five pages,” Director of the SBDC Rebecca Haydock said. “We can put up to five e-commerce items on there, help them connect to things like Grub Hub or other POS or sales systems, as well as building them a small video that they can use on social media.”
Click here for more information including a link to the application.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.