SBDC helping provide websites to small businesses
Small businesses based in Fluvanna County are eligible for grants. (Source: WVIR)
By Andrew Webb | March 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 8:30 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center has funding for 12 city of Charlottesville and 12 Albemarle County businesses to have a website made for their business.

The SBDC says this type of website work could be valued at $1,500 to $5,000 with private firms.

“It’ll be up to five pages,” Director of the SBDC Rebecca Haydock said. “We can put up to five e-commerce items on there, help them connect to things like Grub Hub or other POS or sales systems, as well as building them a small video that they can use on social media.”

Click here for more information including a link to the application.

