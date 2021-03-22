PVCC gets voter friendly campus designation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has earned the “Voter Friendly Campus” designation for years 2021-2022.
The recognition signifies dedication and commitment to engaging the campus community and promoting voter registration and voting as part of the school’s mission.
The goal of the Voter Friendly Campus program is to foster efforts that develop a culture of democratic engagement on campus and help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process.
“We’re very proud of this. It shows it’s part of our mission as a community college to be part of the community and voting is just a piece of that,” says Connie Jorgenson, an assistant professor of political science and civic engagement coordinator at PVCC.
This is the third time PVCC has received this designation.
PVCC is one of 26 community college designees nationwide and one of 13 Virginia-based higher education institutions to earn the designation.
The Voter Friendly Campus initiative is led by Campus Vote Project and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, two national nonpartisan organizations.
