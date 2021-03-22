Public input needed to determine use of American Rescue Plan dollars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Millions of dollars are coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle County soon, and now is your chance to voice how you want to see it spent.
$10 million dollars will be heading to Charlottesville and $21 million will go to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan. The conversations on how that money will be spent are just beginning. Delegate Sally Hudson (D-57th District) said now is a critical time for the public to voice what should be prioritized in local budgets.
“That’s really the goal is to try to give the federal funding to those closer agencies that can really dole it out in a thoughtful. So I look forward to having especially the city and the county get all sorts of public feedback about where it’s needed most so we can do that job,” Hudson said.
Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are currently in the thick of budget meetings and work sessions. Hudson said state leaders will meet to discuss their budget in the upcoming weeks.
