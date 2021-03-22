Jefferson Pharmacy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic bringing access to people in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A small pharmacy is having a big impact by operating a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fluvanna County.
The Jefferson Pharmacy is hosting the clinic at the Lake Monticello Fire Station.
“We’ve been working with the Blue Ridge Health District and the Department of Health, we’ve been working on their master list. They’re sending us names for individuals in our community,” Jefferson Pharmacy co-owner Kelly Oliver said.
For the past three weeks the pharmacy has received one of the three FDA approved vaccines. Then, they’ve reached out to people via email to set up the appointments. The clinic’s hours are based on the amount of vaccine received.
“Just as the vaccine comes to us, we’re trying to get it out, turn it around and get it into people’s arms as quickly as possible,” Oliver said.
Anyone currently in phases 1A and 1B qualify but the pharmacy has prioritized people 65 and up, those 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions and grocery store workers. Each clinic is fully staffed by volunteers.
“Like a lot of people in this community, we want to support the people that we live around. This entire staff today is all volunteers, the entire clinic, including several members of the local rotary club which I’m a member of,” Catherine Gardner said.
Gardner teaches the emergency medical technician class at CATEC and is one of over 100 people who have offered their time.
“I got into fire and rescue almost 20 years ago because I enjoy being able to help and support my community,” she said.
Nearly 1,000 vaccines have already been distributed and if you want to be next you’ll need an appointment. You have to register with the Virginia Department of Health but there is a way to make sure you have not been skipped.
“I would recommend them going to our Jefferson Pharmacy Facebook page and there is a form that they can fill out on that page,” Oliver said.
The Jefferson Pharmacy owner says she plans to host the clinic every week for the foreseeable future. You can access the link referred to above here.
