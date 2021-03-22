Free smoking cessation classes begin this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quitting smoking can be a very difficult task. That’s why Quit Smoking Blue Ridge is trying to help.
“We hope they can quit during the six week program. We encourage them to do that and the reason for that is so they can have the support of the other members of the group and myself,” Scott Mein, a facilitator for the Quit Smoking Blue Ridge program, said.
Beginning on Wednesday, Quit Smoking Blue Ridge is hosting a free virtual six week support group from March 24 through April 28 for people trying to break their nicotine addiction. Classes provide a welcoming, non-judgmental environment where you’ll hear from guest speakers and alumni of the program who have successfully quit smoking.
“We’re there to support each other. We’re not there to criticize. We want to help them quit, but we don’t tell them how to do it. We give them different choices and then they have to make the decision,” Mein said.
If you would like to enroll in the virtual classes, you can reach out to the director at scottrmein@gmail.com or call 862-432-0490.
