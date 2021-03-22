CRHA housing voucher portal opens March 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Housing and Redevelopment Authority says it will soon have openings for five to seven vouchers a month, but first you need to get on the waitlist.
On Tuesday, March 24, a new portal will open that will save all of your information and make it easy to apply to different programs.
Next Monday, March 29, the application window for the housing choice voucher program will open for one week.
CRHA is warning people to work quickly, because the list is first come first serve with priority to those living in Charlottesville.
Melinda Hite, the housing choice voucher program director for CRHA, says people need to make sure they know that if accepted to the program, it isn’t completely free.
“With the voucher program, not only are you responsible for 30%-40% of your income, you’re also responsible for any utilities that come along with the lease that you sign with the property management company or the owner of the home that you select,” she said.
Hite suggests that people put all of their information into the portal opening Tuesday, to make it easier and quicker to apply next Monday.
To access the portal click here.
