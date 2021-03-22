Charlottesville businesses impacted by UVA March Madness loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’S March Madness loss bummed out several Charlottesville businesses. Many of them depend on a tournament run to bring in crowds and revenue.
At Random Row Brewing Co., bartenders say they’ve seen a huge dip in crowds ever since UVA lost in the first round.
“It sucks every time UVA gets knocked out. It’s usually pretty sizable decrease, which is pretty understandable people are disappointed in their team,” Random Row Brewer Gavin Deane said. “It is quite a bit of a dip.”
Deane was at Random Row as a customer in 2019 when things looked drastically different.
“It was pretty nuts. We were fully packed inside and outside,” he said. “I have never seen a quite lively crowd here.”
Now, crowds are not coming around quite as often, not only because of the tournament loss.
“It’s pretty huge. We’re a bar, we’ve been hit pretty hard with COVID like many other service industries so anytime we have a chance to have people come out, it’s, it’s pretty important for us,” Deane said.
Deane says this only makes him want to root for the ‘Hoos even more.
“It feels weird...when it’s a team that dictates how busy it’s going to be it always gives you that extra push to root for them,” he said.
Cal Mincer, vice president of Mincer’s UVA Sportswear, knows this feeling all too well.
“I mean we have our rooting interest because we all love UVA, but it definitely does put an extra like weight on it when it’s definitely is such a determinant in our traffic,” Mincer said.
UVA’s National Championship win in 2019 and ACC Tournament win in 2018 had business booming.
“2019 was our best year ever. That was awesome. Never seen anything like it,” Mincer said. “It was packed and it was like the storm before the calm because it was like the last year to get it under before the pandemic so it was awesome.”
While 2021 won’t be the year for the ‘Hoos, there’s plenty of hope for next year.
“Fingers crossed, I guess we have a record of not doing so great and then we take it at home the very next year,” Deane said.
