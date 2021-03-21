Virginia baseball drops series opener 2-1 against No. 18 Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost 2-1 against No. 18 Pitt in its series opener on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
The Cavaliers took the lead on a sac fly by Nic Kent in the bottom of the 3rd inning, but that’s all they could manage.
Panther starting pitcher Mitch Myers threw a complete game, and held the ‘Hoos to three hits.
Andrew Abbott went 5.2 innings, and gave up two runs on six hits whole striking out seven.
The teams will play Game Two on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.
