Virginia baseball drops series opener 2-1 against No. 18 Pitt
Devin Ortiz scored the only run of the game for UVA (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | March 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:16 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost 2-1 against No. 18 Pitt in its series opener on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers took the lead on a sac fly by Nic Kent in the bottom of the 3rd inning, but that’s all they could manage.

Panther starting pitcher Mitch Myers threw a complete game, and held the ‘Hoos to three hits.

Andrew Abbott went 5.2 innings, and gave up two runs on six hits whole striking out seven.

The teams will play Game Two on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.

