9 UVA women’s lax defeats #10 Duke 14-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlie Campbell made a season-high 13 saves, and the 9th ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated #10 Duke 14-11 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers and Blue Devils were playing for the second time in three days, as Duke won 17-8 on Friday.
Senior Taylor Regan scored a career-high four goals, while juniors Lillie Kloak and Ashlyn McGovern each had two goals and an assist.
Virginia (7-2, 3-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at JMU on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.