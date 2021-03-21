UVA Track & Field hosts first outdoor meet of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s & women’s track and field teams combined to win 30 of 38 events at the UVA Opener at Lannigan Field on Saturday.
Maria Deaviz won the shot put with a throw of 16.15 meters, which is a UVA freshman record.
Cavaliers’ senior Kiera Bothwell took first place in the women’s steeplechase with a time of 10:22.28.
Freshman Claudio Romero was the top performer in the shot put (18.47m / 60′7.25″) and discus (58.54m / 192′1″) in his UVA outdoor debut.
The men’s and women’s teams from Bucknell, and the women’s squad from Delaware were also competing.
Virginia will be back in action at the Raleigh Relays next weekend.
