13-seed Ohio upsets 4-seed Virginia 62-58 in NCAA Tournament

Bennett says, “I’ve faced such joy in this tournament, on so many occasions, and I’ve faced the heartache, too. You have to, as I always say, be willing to accept them both, and know when your career is done, this doesn’t define you. Whether you win it all, or you lose, or anything. It’s what you do, you do it with love and joy and passion, and you don’t let it define you, beyond what it should.”