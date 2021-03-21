Quick Temperature Rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very dry air mass in place will allow for a quick rise in temperature today. Many areas will have about a thirty degree rise from morning lows to afternoon highs. Not a bad first few days of spring 2021.
Watching rain over the Southeast Coast today and Monday. This system will only send a few high, thin cirrus clouds overhead for our region.
After a chilly start to Monday, expect a mild afternoon.
Some clouds increase of Tuesday. Remaining mild for the first week of spring. Tree pollen will increase again.
Tracking a couple of storm system arriving mid to late week. Scattered rain chances at this time for Wednesday and Thursday. Our shower and thunderstorm risk increases Thursday night and Friday. Forecast models have backed away from heavier rain amounts. A half inch or less is now projected in the Wednesday to Friday time frame.
Drying out for next Saturday. Perhaps another rain risk by later next Sunday.
Sunday: Sunshine, a few high clouds, mainly south. A quick rise in temperature. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Light east, northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mainly clear, calm and chilly. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Areas of frost.
Monday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s to 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A some rain showers now possible. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated rain risk. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Friday: Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
