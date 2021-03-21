Online Center for Ethics now calls UVA home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science is now the new home of the nationally-renowned Online Ethics Center, a digital library of resources focusing on how to use technology for good.
The center hosts free information for the public to use, hoping to provide ethical insight to hard topics like how algorithms impact our politics, or the impact of plastic use on our environment.
Rosalyn Berne, the Center’s director says it will help students, professors and researchers in the engineering school see their work through a different lens.
“It’ll just give us more awareness, and that’s what I’m hoping overtime, when we bring ethics forward and make it very conscious when we design systems and devices and technologies,” Berne said.
The center was used at MIT, Carnegie Melon, the National Academy of Engineering before coming to UVA.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.