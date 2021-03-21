National Champions: UVA Women’s Swimming & Diving

National Champions: UVA Women’s Swimming & Diving
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Mike Comer)
By Mike Shiers | March 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 11:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s swimming & diving team is the NCAA National Champion for the first time in program history.

The Cavaliers captured their first-ever team title on Saturday night in Greensboro.

UVA finished the four-day event with 491 points, which was 137 points in front of second place NC State.

Senior Paige Madden was named the Most Valuable Swimmer after winning three individual event titles.

Virginia is the first school from the ACC to win the National Championship.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Mike Comer)

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.