National Champions: UVA Women’s Swimming & Diving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s swimming & diving team is the NCAA National Champion for the first time in program history.
The Cavaliers captured their first-ever team title on Saturday night in Greensboro.
UVA finished the four-day event with 491 points, which was 137 points in front of second place NC State.
Senior Paige Madden was named the Most Valuable Swimmer after winning three individual event titles.
Virginia is the first school from the ACC to win the National Championship.
