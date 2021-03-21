First Week of Spring Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very dry air mass in place will continue our drastic temperature swings to start the new work and school week. Chilly nights and mild days into Monday. Many areas will have at least a 30 degree rise in temperature from dawn to afternoon.
Sunshine Monday will give way to more clouds on Tuesday.
A more easterly and southeast wind flow will cause a shower to form on Wednesday.
Warming to the 70s Thursday and Friday. Watching a couple of storm system set to arrive. One in the Thursday and Friday time frame. The other next Sunday. Showers and even a thunderstorm possible.
Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
Monday: Sunshine, blue sky and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Light ENE breeze.
Monday night: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower around. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. An afternoon and evening shower and thunder risk. Highs lower 70s. Lows milder in the lower 60s.
Friday: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Saturday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and even a thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 60s.
