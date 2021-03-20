Willow Glen developer wants to shift second phase from homes to apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s plans in the works for a big change to an approved Albemarle County development. The developer wants to shift planned construction from homes to apartments.
The developer of Willow Glen in Earlysville, has resubmitted a request to change the second phase of the project to over 300 multi-family apartments. Right now, the project is still in the first phase. The shift will require a change in zoning to go through.
“It would include the 36 units that are already constructed in the phase one area which are mainly townhouses and single family detached houses and then a maximum of 324 multi-family apartment units,” Senior Planner Andy Reitelbach said.
There will be opportunities for public comment in the future. Those dates have not been set yet.
