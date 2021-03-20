University of Virginia’s pop-up light show begins at the University Chapel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bright lights are shining on University of Virginia Grounds at the University Chapel.
Friday night was the first night of the “Brighter Together” show series.
Throughout the year, various UVA landmarks will be lit with the projection show. The projections play on a loop for hours, and will next move to the rotunda.
Everyone is encouraged to come, as long as you keep your distance and mask up.
The show will go on at the following places on the following dates:
- March 19-20: University Chapel.
- April 2-3: The Rotunda.
- April 16-17: Cocke Hall.
- April 30-May 1: McIntire Amphitheater.
- May 14-15: Madison Hall.
The show starts at dusk and lasts about four hours.
