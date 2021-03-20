Structure fire contained in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fire crews rushed to battle a blaze at a home in Chatham Ridge in Albemarle County.
First responders from Albemarle County Fire Rescue received a call for the first at 2:30 on March 20. Crews were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to the original building.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
