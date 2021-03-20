First Week of Spring Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy spring or spring equinox! It occurred this morning at 5:37. The sun’s most direct rays start to move north of the Equator to the Tropic of Cancer for the Summer Solstice in three months. Daylight increases until then over the Northern Hemisphere. This weekend is pleasant, bright and dry, but each morning will feature freezing temperatures.
A cool, but seasonable Saturday and then temperatures warming up Sunday into next week.
Watching for spring showers and a thunderstorm chance mid to late next next week. That’s our next best chance of rainfall.
Saturday: A cold start to the day with temperatures near or below freezing. Sunny, a little cool in the shade and nice this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Brisk north breeze at times.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of frost.
Sunday: After a chilly start, we will have a quick rise in temperature. Mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. Some upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Most areas look dry at this time. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Showers mainly the morning. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.