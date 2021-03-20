Enivronmental groups plant trees along Albemarle County creek

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the Rivanna River’s contributing creeks received some upgrades on March 20.
The Rivanna Conservation Alliance in partnership with the James River Association planted trees along the Cason Hollow Creek. Volunteers were on hand taking part in the “stream buffering” event all aimed at protecting one of our area waterways.
“The water is a tremendous part of our community,” Executive Director of the Rivanna Conservation Alliance Lisa Wittenborn said. “We recreate in the water, we drink the water, it’s our drinking water source here in Charlottesville and it’s just important for our economy and our health to have a clean river.”
The group planted a collection of deciduous trees that are both native to this area and will help keep the water clean.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.