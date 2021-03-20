Cold Nights and Pleasant Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very dry air mass in place will allow for a quick drop in temperature overnight. Followed by a nice recovery in the afternoon Sunday and Monday. Not a bad first few days of spring 2021.
Watching rain over the Southeast Coast Sunday and Monday. This system will only send a few high, thin cirrus clouds overhead for region.
After a chilly start to Monday, expect a mild afternoon.
Some clouds increase of Tuesday. Remaining mild for the first week of spring. Tree pollen will increase again.
Tracking a couple of storm system arriving mid to late week. Only sparse rain chances at this time for Wednesday and Thursday. Our shower and thunderstorm risk increases on Friday. Forecast models have backed away from heavier rain amounts. A half inch or less in now projected in the Thursday to Friday time frame.
Drying out for next Saturday. Perhaps another rain risk by later next Sunday.
Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold with patchy frost. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine, a few high clouds, mainly south. A quick rise in temperature. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Light east, northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mainly clear, calm and chilly. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
Monday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs mid 60s. Lows 30s to 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain risk. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms most likely at this time. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.