UVA Health physical therapists supporting charities, reflecting on pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rehabilitation therapists at UVA Health are reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, staff gathered photos and wrote stories looking back at pivotal moments from the past year. They also took part in a walk through UVA Grounds to pause and reflect on the darker aspects of COVID-19.
“They compiled all of the responses from the different team members into a presentation and then shared it out for all of them to view as sort if a way to slow down and really try to process things,” speech language pathologist Irene Shields said.
Now, the group is looking ahead and focusing on raising money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, and All Blessings Flow to help those affected by the coronavirus.
“We’re trying to highlight hope and a way to bring more light and positivity to our daily conversations. So, we identified three different charities or nonprofit organizations in the Charlottesville community that the therapists could choose to donate to,” Shields said.
Shields hopes this week will help people process what has happened during the pandemic and help everyone as they heal from its impacts.
“We’re hoping that we’re able to share with our team members, our staff, how much they mean to us, how proud we are of all the work that they’ve done, countless acts of self-sacrifice,” Shields said.
