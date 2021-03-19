UVA and the Blue Ridge Health District work to combat vaccine inequity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put inequity in healthcare under a microscope. The pandemic started with marginalized communities getting hit hardest by COVID-19. Now, those same groups are the ones getting left behind in the national vaccine rollout.
“Distribution has been an issue nationwide. Every state that reports data on whose received a vaccinations has reported discrepancies between those who have received their vaccine. It tends to be white Americans, whereas under-represented minorities, who disproportionately over-represent cases and deaths, have received disproportionately low access to vaccine,” Dr. Taison Bell said at University of Virginia Health’s weekly press briefing Friday morning.
Now, UVA Health and the Blue Ridge Health District are working together to get vaccines to the area’s most vulnerable. Bell says it takes a multistep approach, starting with messaging.
“That means providing actionable, easy to digest information to combat information gaps that can be rather benign, all the way to conspiracy theories that can sometimes be rampant in these communities,” Bell said.
Then comes getting vaccines in communities where travel or internet access is limited.
“We want to make sure that we bring vaccines geographically closer to communities as well, but that’s not the last step. It’s actually removing some of the barriers that exist in order to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, Bell said. “A lot of it depends now on internet access, smartphone technology, and what I like to call ‘time luxury,’ the ability to sit and wait on the line if you’re having issues is a luxury for some people.”
According to Bell, it’s not a matter of just vaccine hesitancy, citing that most the white male population tends to be more hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine than Black and brown communities.
“For the people that are on the fence or on the line about getting vaccinated, if it’s in their community and they see people getting vaccinated and they see people that they trust and that they love and that they know, that’s going to make them more likely to get vaccinated,” Bell said. “You take that same person and you put a long process in front of them where they have to wait, get rides, the logistics are challenging, that person’s not going to get vaccinated.”
So far, Bell said, UVA and BRHD have hosted roughly 20 different clinics targeting minority communities and vaccinated over 3,000 people. He expects vaccinations to ramp up as the barriers continue to fall down.
“We want to make sure we are removing geographic barriers and administrative barriers to make sure we have easy access and make vaccinations a downhill process instead of an uphill process, as it is at the present.”
