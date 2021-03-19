Tornado hits Isle of Wight County; no injuries reported

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said a tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County. The points indicate where damage was found. (Source: National Weather Service in Wakefield)
By Associated Press | March 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:38 PM

WALTERS, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County during a night of severe weather throughout Hampton Roads.

On Friday survey teams with the weather service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down near the town of Walters Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

The weather service says the tornado cut a four-mile path through the county.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado ripped the roof off a church and damaged the roof of a home.

It also destroyed a garage, knocked down a pole barn and damaged numerous trees.

The tornado was classified as EF0, the weakest category, with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.

