Stone-Robinson Elementary students get active with new playground set

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After months of spending their most of their day learning behind a screen, fifth grader Charlie Smith and his classmates at Stone-Robinson Elementary, are spending their class time getting active outdoors.
“It’s amazing, I definitely don’t have anything like this at my house, so being able to play on this during school and after school is really nice,” Smith said.
His P.E. teacher, Tommy Landsedel, says exercise feels more like play, thanks to a newly minted playground set.
“When you can create engaging fitness opportunities like this one that really captivate the kids, it’s a great start” Landsedel said.
For students like Smith, getting to spend their class time outside, trying their luck at the “Ninja Warrior Style” playground set, is a nice change of pace from trying to exercise at home.
“This makes it a lot more fun to be playing outside and playing with your friends and stuff,” Smith said.
Landsedel said the new playground set will help his students play “catch up,” making up for lost time they had doing exercises or physical fitness challenges they would’ve done in school.
“We did the best we could trying to make things fun and interesting for kids on a computer screen, but now there’s just a lot more opportunities. Even with restrictions that we have, distancing, masks, not able to share balls and things like that, there’s just so many opportunities in this setting,” he said.
As more students return to learn, parents like Mary Ellen Elias, Stone-Robinson’s PTO president, said it couldn’t come at a more perfect time.
“It’s been a great way to bring the community together because it’s been something to look forward to and celebrate,” Elias said.
A playground as intricate as this one, that tests balance, agility and strength, does not come cheap. Elias said they couldn’t have paid for it without help from community businesses like Luck Stone.
“Our goal is to try to have a positive impact on not just the children here, but it also branches out into the community as well,” said Tom Fleming, a plant manager for Luck Stone.
Now, students like Smith and their families can have a new way to play, even when school is not in session. The set is open for anyone of any age.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.