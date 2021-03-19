Rain, Wintry Mix to Nicer Spring Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The light cold rain continues to shift southeast, away from the area. It ended as a little wet snow for parts of the region this morning.
Blustery winds continue with clearing and some sun expected as we move into the afternoon. It’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s, but with the wind, feeling like the 30s at times.
This weekend is trending bright and dry, but each morning will feature freezing temperatures. The Spring Equinox is Saturday at 5:37 AM. A cool Saturday and then temperatures warming up Sunday into next week.
Watching for spring showers and a thunderstorm chance mid to late next next week. That’s our next best chance of soaking rainfall.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs in the 40s. North winds 10 to 30 mph.
Friday night: Starry sky and colder. Less wind. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 60s.
