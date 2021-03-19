Orange County Fire/EMS partners with Orange Family Physicians to offer 12th COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Orange county partner with Orange Family Physicians to offer 12th covid-19 vaccine clinic
By Patrick Huddleston | March 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 7:59 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Fire/EMS, Orange Family Physicians, and Orange County Schools partnered to provide their 12th COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Friday, March 19, at Prospect Heights Middle School.

The clinic was by appointment only and distributed over 1,000 Pfizer vaccines

The clinic has seen patients as old as 103-years-old come to receive a vaccine shot.

“The response has been great. I’ve been a medic for over 20 years and I’ve not been thanked so much for sticking needles in somebody’s arms than I have over the last 12 vaccination clinics,” says Nathan Mort, the chief of Orange Fire and EMS.

Mort says they hope to continue to offer the clinics every Friday as long as they are provided vaccines to administer.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.