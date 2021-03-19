Gov. Northam signs more of this year’s bills into law

Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond (FILE) (Source: VPM)
By Associated Press | March 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 12:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work. Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.

Next month, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will reconvene to consider any vetoes or amendments Northam proposes.

