CPD releases body camera footage of incident between former officer and Charlottesville man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney held a press conference Friday about two internal affairs cases involving two former officers.
The Charlottesville Police Department is now showing different angles of an incident that happened between LaQuinn Gilmore and former officer Joseph Wood in January, after an internal affairs investigation showed it was not motivated by racial bias.
On January 11, Gilmore says he pulled over on Monticello Avenue because he was feeling sick. That’s when former officer Wood approached Gilmore to ask if he was OK.
Gilmore immediately began videotaping the interaction on Facebook Live. CPD has released the unedited body camera footage between Wood and Gilmore on their website.
In CPD’s internal affairs report, the department found that Wood’s actions in detaining and handcuffing Gilmore were unreasonable and that Wood unlawfully detained him.
“The Office of Professional Standards looked at numerous allegations which include four counts of response to resistance, two counts of constitutional procedures, challenging law enforcement, biased-based policing, and two counts of destruction of property,” Brackney said.
According to the report, body camera footage revealed that Wood failed to articulate or justify his reasoning to re-engage Gilmore and he reacted due to be being challenged.
The report states, “Based on the BWC (body worn camera) evidence it is the opinion of OPS and CPD’s 4th Amendment Analyst that Officer Wood’s use of force was not excessive.”
However, the claim that Wood used force outside of police policy was sustained.
“How all of a sudden is it OK for the public to see the video tape when the victim was not allowed to see it in the course of the internal affairs investigation?” Gilmore’s attorney, Jeffrey Fogel, asked.
Fogel wants more answers from the department. “They wouldn’t tell us the names of the other officers who were there. You can see even in the video that was shown, another officer shows up while Mr. Gilmore is on the ground,” he said.
Brackney said in the press conference that there were allegations made by Gilmore that were unfounded.
“Mr. Gilmore made the complaint that officers were performing elbow strikes, slammed him on his head, and did a variety of maneuvers on him and that there were up to nine officers doing that. According to our body worn camera footage, we had to unfound the excessive force and exonerated excessive force in terms of the takedown,” Brackney said.
Moving forward, Fogel says he’s working to get justice for his client. “The crux of the matter is that he was unlawfully detained, unlawfully searched, unlawfully handcuffed and received serious injuries as a result,” he said.
According to emergency room documents, Gilmore sustained a concussion, a contusion to his lower leg, and back pain. While he continues to recover from his injuries, Gilmore says he wants to see change within the department.
“All of them need sensitivity training. They have an identity complex where they think they’re supposed to manhandle people. Just getting rid of him is not going to stop anything,” Gilmore said.
In the press conference, Brackney also discussed findings from another case involving former Officer Jeffrey Jaeger where he was charged and convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery from an incident that happened on March 3.
According to a Charlottesville Police Department statement, no further information on this case will be released at this time because it is under appeal in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
“Wood and Jaeger’s actions highlight the injustices that permeate the fabric of our society and of a criminal legal system that is rooted in supremacy of anti-Black violence,” Brackney said. “Their actions erode the community’s confidence and elevate fears that Black and brown communities, Black men, and people of color will be brutalized, over-policed or under protected. And their actions validated those fears and concerns. They have harmed this community, and for their actions I am sorry.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.