CPD releases body camera footage of incident between former officer and Charlottesville man

“Wood and Jaeger’s actions highlight the injustices that permeate the fabric of our society and of a criminal legal system that is rooted in supremacy of anti-Black violence,” Brackney said. “Their actions erode the community’s confidence and elevate fears that Black and brown communities, Black men, and people of color will be brutalized, over-policed or under protected. And their actions validated those fears and concerns. They have harmed this community, and for their actions I am sorry.”