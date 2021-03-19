Cold Nights, Pleasant Days - Nice First Weekend of Spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Get ready to Welcome Spring! This weekend is pleasant, bright and dry, but each morning will feature freezing temperatures. The Spring Equinox occurs Saturday at 5:37 AM, when the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator, marking Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. A cool, but seasonable Saturday and then temperatures warming up Sunday into next week.
Watching for spring showers and a thunderstorm chance mid to late next next week. That’s our next best chance of rainfall.
Tonight: Clear and colder. Less wind. Lows mid 20s to upper 20s.
Saturday: Sunny, cool, nice. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Showers mainly the AM. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s.
