Central Va. RHP looking to create more affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Area developers and others discussed the issue of creating more affordable housing at the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership (RHP) meeting Thursday, March 18.
Zoning staff, county and city planners, housing professionals, and developers came together to discuss zoning hurdles and incentives that might work to help encourage developers to build more affordable units.
“Our ordinances incentivize design and aesthetics and larger lots with bigger homes that cost more to produce so they have to be sold for more,” Stony Point Development Group President Christopher Henry said.
More zoning for the “missing middle” was suggested. The term refers to housing that is not subsidized housing, but more dense housing where a single family home would traditionally go.
Discussions also touched on using the term “workforce housing” instead of “affordable housing,” as well as creating better access to hearing from more stakeholders that support more options to help increase the desire for building homes with a smaller price tag.
