American Rescue Plan awards more than $700,000 in housing assistance to Virginia tribes
By WDBJ Newsroom | March 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 2:20 PM

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Seven Native American tribes in Virginia have been awarded $724,246 in federal funding to help with housing assistance, as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

This funding comes just weeks after it was announced the tribes would receive more than $1 million in federal funding to go toward housing assistance.

The awards were announced Friday by U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA).

“We’re pleased to announce this funding to expand access to affordable housing for Virginia’s tribes during this health crisis,” the senators said. “These grants will help ensure these communities have a safe and affordable place to live during and after the pandemic.”

The following tribes will receive funding:

  • Chickahominy Indian Tribe - $181,184
  • Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern Division - $35,624
  • Monacan Indian Nation - $208,875
  • Nansemond Indian Tribe - $97,413
  • Pamunkey Indian Tribe - $35,007
  • Rappahannock Tribe, Inc. - $44,068
  • Upper Mattaponi Tribe - $122,075

The American Rescue Plan Act contains more than $32 billion in targeted funding for Tribal governments and Native communities.

