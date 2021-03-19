Albemarle County receives nearly $2.8 million to construct fiber-optic cable

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s proposed fiber-optic project has received a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced on Thursday.
Nearly $2.8 million will be used for the county and CenturyLink to construct about 100 miles of fiber-optic cable, the press release says.
“Quality broadband service is key to growing our economy, and learning, competing, and succeeding in today’s digital world,” Northam said in the statement. “This funding will have an enormous impact on thousands on unserved Virginians and bring us closer to our goal of every community in our Commonwealth having access to high-speed internet.”
The project is estimated to provide broadband access to 1,675 locations, including 455 businesses.
The locations of the businesses are as follows: Box Holly/Taylors Gap, Campbell/Cobham, Milton Ills, Old Garth Heights, Snow Hill Lane, Tilman Road/Meriweather Hill, Advance Mills/Fray Road, Gilbert Station Road, and Jones Mills Road areas of the county.
