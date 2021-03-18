Virginia baseball shuts out Towson 5-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout, and the Virginia baseball team defeated Towson 5-0 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.
The Cavaliers have won twenty-consecutive midweek match-ups, dating back to the 2019 season.
Reliever Paul Kosanovich pitched three scoreless frames to earn his first win of the season.
Former STAB star Nic Kent went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two walks.
Virginia (8-8) will begin a three-game ACC series at home against No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
