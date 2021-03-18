UVA working to craft new plans for graduation celebration

UVA Rotunda (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Matt Talhelm | March 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 12:14 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan says the recent changes to guidelines from Governor Ralph Northam will allow UVA to plan for a celebration of the Class of 2021.

In a series of tweets late Wednesday, March 17, Ryan says the university has more flexibility to plan a ceremony.

UVA announced last month it would not hold in-person Final Exercises in May because of Virginia’s 25-person crowd limit.

Northam’s new guidelines would limit outdoor ceremonies at 5,000 people or 30% capacity. Indoor events could have up to 500 people.

Ryan says the University of Virginia will announce plans by April 2.

