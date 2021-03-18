UVA relieves volleyball coaching staff of duties

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia volleyball staff has been relieved of their duties. UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams made the announcement on Thursday, March 18.
The entire Cavaliers’ volleyball staff, including head coach Aaron Smith, were relieved of their duties one day after being placed on paid administrative leave during a review of a personnel matter.
Smith was in his fourth year as the Virginia head coach, and he had been with the Cavaliers’ program for nine seasons.
“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by UVA Athletics. “We will continue to support them as our program moves forward.”
The remainder of the 2020-21 season has been cancelled with four matches remaining.
UVA says it will immediately begin a national search to fill the head coaching position.
