Soaking Rainfall and Isolated Severe Weather Risk

There’s a small risk for severe weather this evening as that strong storm system to our west gets closer to the region. Can’t rule out a gusty shower or even a thunderstorm between 5 to 10 mph from southwest to northeast. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging winds and hail. The quick spin-up tornado risk is over Southside and Southeast Virginia. Area most favored for severe wind gusts, hail and tornadoes is over North, South Carolina and Georgia.