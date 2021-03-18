Soaking Rainfall and Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a dynamic storm system! A strong area of low pressure over the Mid-Mississippi, Tennessee and lower Ohio Valley this morning gave us a soaking rainfall overnight and first thing this Thursday morning. Lingering light rain, mist and drizzle for much of the day. Along with clouds and fog.
There’s a small risk for severe weather this evening as that strong storm system to our west gets closer to the region. Can’t rule out a gusty shower or even a thunderstorm between 5 to 10 mph from southwest to northeast. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging winds and hail. The quick spin-up tornado risk is over Southside and Southeast Virginia. Area most favored for severe wind gusts, hail and tornadoes is over North, South Carolina and Georgia.
A wedge of cooler, more stable air over our region will keep the severe weather threat to a minimum.
Gusty north winds later tonight into Friday will keep temperatures below average. Rain may end as a little melting wet snow and sleet. Manly over the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley. Trending drier with some sun with a blustery wind Friday afternoon and evening. Near or below freezing for Saturday morning.
The first weekend of spring will be fine. Temperatures near average with dry conditions for the third weekend in a row.
Thursday: Cloudy, light rain, drizzle at times. Areas of fog. Highs mainly in the 50s.
Thursday night: A gusty shower or thunderstorm risk through this evening. Lows mainly in the 40s.
Friday: Morning rain. It may end as a little wet snow, especially over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Highs stuck in the 40s. North winds of 10 to 30 mph. Lows near 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50s to lower 60s.
