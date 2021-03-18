Showers Into Friday AM, Turning Breezy and Colder.

Rain showers tonight and winds turning breezy out of the north, will drive temperatures down into the colder mid and upper 30s by Friday morning. Additional rain a quarter to half in inch. Rain may mix with or end as some wet snow, mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, before ending. Breezy with clearing and some sun expected as we move into the afternoon. A chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s, but with the wind, feeling like the 30s.