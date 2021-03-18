Showers Into Friday AM, Turning Breezy and Colder.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still additional showers tonight, and early perhaps an isolated storm. The wedge of cool, more stable air over our area, has really minimized the severe threat for us. It is much different, across North Carolina and Southeast Virginia, with severe storms early tonight.
Rain showers tonight and winds turning breezy out of the north, will drive temperatures down into the colder mid and upper 30s by Friday morning. Additional rain a quarter to half in inch. Rain may mix with or end as some wet snow, mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, before ending. Breezy with clearing and some sun expected as we move into the afternoon. A chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s, but with the wind, feeling like the 30s.
This weekend is trending bright and dry, but each morning will feature freezing temperatures. The Spring Equinox is Saturday. A cool Saturday and then temperatures warming up Sunday into next week.
Tonight: Showers, isolated storm early. Turning breezy, colder by AM. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Morning rain. It may end as a little wet snow, especially over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Highs stuck in the 40s. North winds of 10 to 30 mph. Lows upper 20s to near 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mild Highs near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 60s.
