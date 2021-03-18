Seeds for the garden may be a bit easier to find this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some folks had a hard time finding seeds for their garden last spring, as more people started to play in the dirt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suppliers now expect you that shouldn’t run into much difficulty this year, though.
Fifth Season Gardening Company Manager Pam Scott says it is still hard for them to keep some seeds in stock, but says she has reached out to more seed providers this year.
“There’s a little bit more of a wait, and I think you need to plan ahead. I wouldn’t come in in May and expect to have all the varieties of squash that you want and some of the later things,” Scott said.
Scott says it is also a great opportunity to try a less common version of some of the more popular varieties of vegetables if you can’t quite find what you are looking for, or just can’t wait for a particular seed to come back in stock.
