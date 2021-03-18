Sam Hauser hoping for ‘One Shining Moment’ with ‘Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser competed in the NCAA Tournament twice when he was playing at Marquette, and he lost in the first round both times.
After sitting out last season after transferring to UVA, Hauser is looking to finally have his “One Shining Moment” with the Cavaliers.
“That’s just like a staple of March Madness,” says Hauser. “You just want to be a part of it. The two times I’ve been to the tournament, haven’t been pleasant experiences, so I haven’t really made that video. Ora maybe have made that video, but in the wrong way. Hopefully we can do something special in this tournament, and just make a statement.”
The Virginia men’s basketball team held its first media availability of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
While all interviews are conducted via Zoom, UVA is still in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers won’t travel to Indiana until Friday, assuming they pass all their COVID-19 protocols.
Hauser was representing the players at the press conference, which means he was not the team member who tested positive at the ACC Tournament, as that player will not be available for the first two round of the NCAA Tournament.
UVA will take on 13-seed Ohio on Saturday at 7:15 in Bloomington.
