No. 9 UVA women’s lax tops VCU 15-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 9th ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team bounced back from its first loss of the season, as the Cavaliers defeated VCU 15-5 on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.
Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals, while Lillie Kloak and Taylor Regan each had a hat trick.
UVA went on a 5-0 run to end the 1st half, and they were up 10-3 at halftime.
Virginia (6-1) hosts No. 10 Duke in a two-game series this weekend, with the first game Friday, and the second game on Sunday.
