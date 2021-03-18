Minority businesses saving money and energy with mini-grant program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville businesses are getting a boost to help conserve energy and save money.
The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development are awarding five minority-owned businesses mini grants as part of the Better Business Challenge. The challenge aims at helping businesses and nonprofits reduce their climate impacts related to energy, water, and waste.
Money from the grants will go toward updates to lighting fixtures, appliances and other things.
Shaun Jenkins, owner of Soul Food Joint in downtown Charlottesville, said the grant comes at a time when saving money is essential.
“It’s huge, especially when it’s free of cost to us because we need to save as much money and build on a concept and put more money back into the business and our employee’s pockets as much as possible,” Jenkins said.
Claire Habel with C3 said these grants will help businesses save money over a span of years.
“Often times, these mini grants and any energy efficiency action that any business can take, you’re actually saving money on the bottom line of energy costs. So, we’re supporting some initiatives on the front end, and they’ll be seeing savings year after year,” Habel said.
These updates come at a good time, as most projects are expected to be completed when businesses are able to relax COVID-19 restrictions.
