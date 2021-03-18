JMU COVID-19 dashboard shows increase in on-campus coronavirus cases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officials at James Madison University are continuing to advise students to stay smart when it comes to the coronavirus after a slow increase of daily positive COVID-19 cases on campus.
Dr. Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs, said the university has seen the number of cases rise from the single digits to the teens and into the twenties last week.
Miller said JMU believes this may be due in part to more students becoming comfortable being back on campus and several warm weather days. It also could be a part of more testing going on around campus since the beginning of the semester.
“We did almost 800 tests yesterday and we’ve never done that in one week before,” Miller said. “So we’re doing a massive amount of testing. Again, that’s the goal now: if you can, test as many students as possible, you’ll catch students before they might spread it to others. "
With Wednesday being St. Patrick Day, Miller said he is confident Dukes will continue to make wise choices when it comes to social gatherings.
Miller said he hopes the numbers will begin to fall as more people become vaccinated into spring and as testing on targeted students is complete.
“You know I’m looking forward to an in-person fall in every way possible and that is our plan and we need to continue to make these good choices now so that can be possible for all of us,” Miller said.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.