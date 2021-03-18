House passes resolution to remove ERA ratification deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to remove a deadline for ratifying the equal rights amendment (ERA), moving it one step closer to becoming the 28th amendment.
Virginia 7th District Congresswoman Abigial Spanberger is one of the co-sponsors of the legislation.
The ERA guarantees equal rights to all Americans, regardless of sex.
The fight to pass the amendment is decades old, and the senate still needs to vote yes to abolish the deadline for it to become law.
