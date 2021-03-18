House fire in Augusta County displaces three

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — A family of three is displaced after a fire broke out at their home Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Stuarts Draft Highway just before 10:30 a.m.
Augusta County Battalion Chief Josh Bailey said there were not any flames showing on the outside of the home, but they found thick smoke after opening the back door.
There was one woman home at the time, who says she was sleeping when she smelled something burning.
“I look up and in our kitchen, there was just like black smoke coming out,” Madison Miller said. “Then we have our laundry room, mudroom type thing, and I saw big flames coming up from the corner, so yeah, I mean I ran outside.”
Madison and her two dogs were able to get out of the house safely. No one else was home at the time of the fire.
Battalion Chief Bailey believes the cause of the fire was electrical, and the fire was contained to the laundry room where it’s believed it was started behind the dryer.
There is smoke damage throughout the home, and there is no power.
